“The Glamorous” Blake Monroe has officially arrived on WWE SmackDown in a big way.

After weeks of teaser vignettes hyping her debut on the blue brand, Monroe made her first major statement during the June 26 episode of SmackDown. While she had briefly appeared in a backstage segment in late May after being announced for the roster shortly after WrestleMania 42, this marked her first physical involvement on the show.

Monroe emerged following Giulia’s victory over Kiana James and wasted no time making an impact, attacking Giulia in the ring after the match.

The confrontation wasn’t entirely unexpected, as Giulia had previously been singled out by Monroe during one of her promotional vignettes, hinting that the former NXT standout had already set her sights on the rising SmackDown star.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 6/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.