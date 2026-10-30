Blake Monroe admits there were times when she questioned herself while waiting five months for her opportunity on WWE SmackDown.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, the former AEW star opened up about the frustration of being kept off television despite feeling ready to make an impact on WWE’s main roster.

“I love to work. I love to be out in front of the crowd. I love to win people over, and I can’t do that if I’m not out there. So I was chomping at the bit for five months dying to get out there, and I know better than anyone else that timing is everything.”

Monroe acknowledged that patience has played an important role throughout her career, even if that understanding didn’t necessarily make the lengthy wait any easier.

“I’ve achieved things in my career that would not have happened if I didn’t fail 10 times before and that’s so many different things, big and small. So I knew in my heart, timing is everything, but it does get to a point months in where you’re thinking, ‘Alright, I train, I go to the gym every day, I dress like a million bucks, I have my character, I have ideas. I want to be out there.’”

The Glamour also admitted that watching other women receive opportunities while she remained on the sidelines occasionally left her wondering what she could accomplish if given the same chances.

“’I see other girls I think I could be better than them. I think if I had the shots they had and the opportunities they had, I would have done more with it.’ There is that natural hunger and desire, and it can get to a point where you question yourself and think, ‘Why is this not happening for me?’”

Despite those frustrations, Monroe recognized that WWE’s creative process involves numerous factors beyond her control, including injuries and changes in plans. Rather than allowing the situation to discourage her, she continued showing up with ideas and making it clear that she was ready whenever the opportunity arrived.

“But ultimately, it’s such a huge machine, there’s so many moving parts. There’s unpredictable factors like injuries and other things that shift around. For me, it was just every single week turning up and saying, ‘I’m ready for this. Here’s 20 different things I want to do on the show until one of them sticks,’ and it did.”

Now that she’s finally getting opportunities on SmackDown, Monroe believes she’s established herself as someone WWE can no longer afford to overlook.

“Now I feel like I’m on the show and you can’t ignore me. You cannot keep me in the back for another week. You cannot look at me and my peers and not use me now.”

Looking back on the experience, Monroe admitted that even her confidence was tested during the lengthy wait, but she ultimately used those doubts as motivation to keep improving.

“I did have moments where I questioned myself, so let that be a lesson to everyone out there. Even The Glamour questions herself, but I remembered who I am, what I did to get here, and I just kept working harder.”

Monroe originally arrived in WWE NXT in June 2025 following a two-year run with AEW. After a teaser vignette aired in April to promote her move to the main roster, she finally made her SmackDown in-ring debut against Giulia on October 2.

She has since continued building momentum, including a victory in a Street Fight on last week’s episode of SmackDown.