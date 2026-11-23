Blake Monroe recently opened up about her personal life, including the possibility of starting a family with her boyfriend.

During an appearance on Brandi Rhodes’ podcast, the WWE star discussed some of the cultural differences between herself and her American boyfriend, including what nationality their future children might identify with.

“My boyfriend is American. Will our children be British or American? Will my child be American?” Monroe said. “Obviously, what’s going to happen to mine? They’re going to have a weird transatlantic…”

Monroe also spoke about experiencing American family traditions through her boyfriend, noting that she enjoys spending time with his relatives and learning about their customs.

“I get in my boyfriend’s truck and see his 54 different family members. He’s got a lot of family and get through the delicious sweet potato with marshmallow in it. My favorite. Honestly, it’s really fun for me because it’s nice to see different people’s traditions. All jokes aside, it’s really fun.”

Elsewhere during the conversation, Monroe recalled a frightening experience involving an apartment fire that resulted in her rescuing two dogs.

“When I lived in an apartment I woke up one morning and my neighbor opposite me, they were moving in and they put a box on the stove and accidentally knocked the stove,” she recalled. “Just like a weird tip. Don’t put flammable objects on the stove. They will set on fire.”

Monroe explained that an elderly neighbor emerged from her apartment with two dogs as the situation unfolded, prompting her to help get the animals to safety.

“And then the old lady next to me came out with two dogs and she’s like crying. So I carried the two dogs and I’m like running out the thing.”

The WWE star added that the incident occurred during a difficult period following her move to the United States.

“I had a really traumatic entry into this country. Left it. I came back. It was completely empty. The pan, it had burned all around. It was just smoke all in the kitchen.”