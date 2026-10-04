Blake Monroe officially made her WWE main roster in-ring debut on Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, taking on Giulia in singles action.

Monroe had been called up from NXT several months ago, although her anticipated SmackDown debut was delayed for several weeks.

Along with her arrival came a revamped entrance. The mirror previously featured in Monroe’s presentation was gone, with large feathered fans instead being used for her reveal.

As Monroe explained afterward on Instagram, the feathers carry a much deeper meaning than simply being part of her character’s presentation.

“Last night I made my official WWE Smackdown debut,” Monroe wrote before reflecting on the beginning of her wrestling career nine years ago.

Monroe recalled being overcome with nerves before attending her first wrestling class. After arriving outside the school gym, she was considering turning around when she noticed a feather on her windshield.

“A few months earlier, after years of battling illness, my grandmother passed away. She was the coolest, toughest woman I had ever met. She wore a mini skirt and rollers in her hair until the very end.”

Monroe said she had heard that feathers could represent a message from someone who had passed away. Whether or not that was actually the case, seeing one at that particular moment gave her the encouragement she needed.

“It sounds silly, but in that moment I felt like my grandmother was with me, telling me to step through those doors and give my dreams a chance.”

Monroe called entering the gym that day “the best decision I have ever made,” one that eventually allowed her to travel the world as a professional wrestler.

Nine years later, another feather appeared during an equally emotional period in her life.

Monroe revealed that her grandfather passed away just weeks before her long-awaited SmackDown debut. She didn’t get the opportunity to say goodbye and kept the loss to herself while continuing with preparations for WWE television.

“I didn’t tell anyone, I didn’t cancel anything. I just tried to push on as normal because I didn’t know how to handle the grief.”

While having her hair done the following day, Monroe said her hairdresser unexpectedly discovered a feather in her hair.

“I truly have no idea how it got there. But I felt like it was my grandad saying hello.”

That experience ultimately added another layer of significance to the feathered fans used during Monroe’s new SmackDown entrance.

“My new beautiful feathered fan entrance on Smackdown might seem like a burlesque and Great Gatsby dream, but it’s also so much more.”

Monroe said she felt as though both of her grandparents were with her as she experienced one of the biggest moments of her career.

“Last night I felt like my grandparents, who are together again now, were holding my hands for one of the biggest moments in my life.”

Despite being alone in another country while pursuing her wrestling career, Monroe said she felt stronger than ever during her SmackDown debut because of what the feathers represented.

“They were with me in those wonderful feather fans.”

Monroe concluded by thanking those who have supported her throughout her journey.

“Thank you for supporting me in my dreams. Last night was for you. I love you and miss you so deeply.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 10/2/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.