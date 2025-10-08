Blake Monroe, formerly known as Mariah May in AEW, is having a blast as part of the expanding women’s landscape in WWE NXT.

During a recent appearance on the Busted Open Radio After Dark show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling, the women’s wrestling star discussed her tough decision to jump-ship from AEW to WWE, her thoughts on her rivalry with ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, as well as her name change from Mariah May to Blake Monroe and how Blake was a tribute to her niece named Blake.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On why she chose to depart AEW when her contract was up, loving her rivalry with ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm but feeling like it was the right time for a change: “I mean, I had a fantastic experience and I did things I’m so proud of and cherish. And when — I had a really short contract — and when it came to an end, you know, there were positives and negatives. But it got to a point with wrestling where, you know, I did have an amazing story, but that was the one thing I had. I didn’t have much else. And I just thought, ‘Is this everything I want?’ I also considered going to Japan, which I feel like nobody knows. And it’s something I talked to them about. And then when my deal was up, I just — people were like, ‘Just talk to WWE and just see.’ Because I wasn’t considering it, and that’s not an insult to WWE. It’s incredible. I just didn’t — I always just try to focus on one thing at a time [in] wrestling. So it’s like, I hadn’t considered it. And when I talked to them and they cared so much about ‘The Glamour’ and so much about all these different things, I was like, ‘Okay, now I do have a big choice to make.'”

On how it was a tough decision but she knew in the back of her mind that the WWE NXT women’s division is where she truly wanted to ply her trade: “I really sat and thought about it. And it was a really, really tough decision. But it just came down to — I did everything I needed to do. I feel like I told a great story. I feel like I made people feel something. And it’s time to close that chapter. And it’s time to start a new one — and like getting a new name and a whole new experience. And like I said, there are so many women here. Like, women’s wrestling is very important in WWE. And that’s something, as a woman, I want to be a part of. And just like I said, all these different matches and possibilities for me, it just was a great deal. And it was just a challenge. I want a challenge.”

On the name change from Mariah May to Blake Monroe and if she was against the idea: “No, because if you’re familiar with my prior name, I feel like it was the end to a story — and I cherish that. I feel like it was kind of cool that [Mariah May] died almost and that’s done. And also, I can’t turn back time so I never really think about it, but Mariah is my real name and I wish I never used it in wrestling, because it’s weird. But I did it and I can’t change it. But just the chance to start something new, and I feel like with WWE, it’s like, ‘Hey, we’re going to make this new thing and we’re going to make it a megastar.’ And I feel like week-by-week we do that. And, yeah, I love it.”

