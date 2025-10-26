— WWE NXT World Champion Ricky Saints delivered a career-defining performance at the just-concluded Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event, successfully retaining his title against former two-time NXT Champion Trick Williams in a hard-hitting main event.

Following the bout, The Absolute took to social media to reflect on his victory, writing on Twitter:

“And still… The Champ. And Absolute!”

Saints captured the NXT World Championship last month at No Mercy, ending Oba Femi’s dominant 263-day reign. Heading into Halloween Havoc, the champion carried the pressure of proving that his win over The Ruler wasn’t a fluke — and he did exactly that.

In the closing moments of the match, the champion turned the tide with a Spear, followed by a top-rope Tornado DDT to seal the three count and retain his title.

As Halloween Havoc came to a close, Ricky Saints stood tall.

And still…

The Champ And Absolute 🕺 — Ricky Saints (@starkmanjones) October 26, 2025

— WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025 turned out to be a landmark night for Blake Monroe. “The Glamour” etched her name in the history books by defeating Zaria to capture the NXT Women’s North American Championship — her first taste of gold since signing with WWE earlier this year.

Following her milestone victory, Monroe took to social media to share a photo proudly holding her newly won title, accompanied by a short but emotional message that summed up her night perfectly.

“You never forget your first!”

Monroe, who joined WWE in June, has quickly become one of NXT’s standout newcomers. After a captivating rivalry with Jordynne Grace, she shifted her focus toward championship gold — specifically, the NXT Women’s North American Title held by Sol Ruca. A win over Ruca’s tag team partner, Zaria, a few weeks ago secured Monroe her title opportunity at Halloween Havoc.

However, plans nearly fell apart when Ruca suffered an injury prior to the event. In a surprising twist, Zaria stepped up to defend the championship on Ruca’s behalf. Despite a valiant effort, she couldn’t overcome Monroe’s determination.

In the match’s closing moments, Monroe capitalized on chaos at ringside — inadvertently knocking Sol off the apron before drilling Zaria with back-to-back Glamour Shot DDTs to seal the victory and claim the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

The win marks a breakout moment for “The Glamour,” who now stands atop NXT’s women’s North American division.