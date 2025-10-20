Blake Monroe recently spoke with TV Insider for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about Blake Monroe being an evolution of her Mariah May character, how she feels IYO SKY is the best wrestler in the world regardless of gender, her thoughts on social media and Jordynne Grace.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On her Blake Monroe character being an evolution of her Mariah May character: “We talk about Mariah May, but Blake Monroe is continuing to evolve from the things I’ve already done. It’s not different. It’s not wiping something clean and starting again. It’s taking these parts of me and growing them and nurturing them. As you saw my introduction was ‘The Glamour’ and was very big on that whole pop star vibe with my entrance and the vanity and all these incredible things. We’ve been able to evolve the character. Then you saw me at No Mercy in the steel cage match. You saw a different side of me. Someone who was a bit merciless and a bit unhinged. I think it has been so exciting to evolve something. I’m really proud of my journey, and this is the next chapter. I’m loving just getting so detailed with it. The creative team is so passionate about every part of what you do. I’m having a ball because I love those details and that presentation. I wouldn’t say there is too much difference. I would say it’s more of an evolution.”

On IYO SKY being the best wrestler in the world: “It’s amazing because I remember starting my wrestling journey and coming across Japanese wrestling, specifically women’s wrestling. I was amazed at the costumes and presentation. I thought, “what is this?” You’ve seen Iyo and Giulia, and their presentation, which is the best I’ve ever seen. I actually moved to Japan spontaneously. I was only supposed to go for a few months and moved there. I was at the dojo almost every day. I think I had about three or four matches a week. I already knew this world, so seeing the rest of the world find out that Iyo Sky is the best wrestler in the world, not just women’s wrestling. I was like, “yeah, catch up.” I’m excited to wrestle them and see what they can bring out of me. I’m just going to learn so much. I always had fun with everyone I wrestled in Japan. I think they had fun wrestling me too. I think for me in Japan I brought more character because I’m from England. I always had fun, and they had fun wrestling with me because we played with all those elements. I love it. That’s why I love WWE because it has this variety.”

On general fame levels of being a WWE Superstar: “One, being a women’s wrestler you have that level of attention. There are the good parts and the scary or bad parts. I kind of felt I was prepared because I’d been on TV before, but no. When I debuted on NXT, that whole few days the amount of followers, I’d never known anything like it. I got all these messages and everything. It was amazing and so awesome to see. It made me so excited. Definitely in public more I think that I can’t be out looking a little sloppy because you can get recognized anywhere. I’d normally go to Publix and think I have to look a little bit cute because I’m “The Glamour.” It is definitely bigger than anything I’ve experienced. It’s amazing, but a lot to process.”

On social media: “When it comes to online, I think there are definitely negatives that come with it and trolling I’ve never seen before. I’ve learned, and it took a while to implement this because we are all addicted to our phones. I’ve learned you can give to social media, but you don’t necessarily have to consume it. I try to post my things and interact a little bit with my fans because I really do appreciate them. That’s something I’ve always valued, the fact I have a very loyal fan base that have followed me. I try to interact with them a little bit, but I don’t go online anymore much because I think it’s a little much. I try to avoid it.”

On Jordynne Grace: “I think the exciting thing about WWE is everybody has a different background. I train at the PC all week and you see a lot of athletes coming in, but you also see our current world champ Ricky Saints who came from the independents. Jordynne has been wrestling for, I don’t know how old that woman is, but she has been wrestling for a really long time. We have girls coming in from Japan, Mexico. I think what is really exciting for me is I love getting in with people when we’re totally different. I’m thinking, “what am I going to learn from you, how are our styles going to match? You never know who you’re going to have that chemistry with. Jordynne definitely put me through really tough matches and pushed me to my limit. That’s because of her background and what she brings to the table. I would love to get in with Sol because her background is so different, but imagine that meeting my style of wrestling. I think what is really cool is everyone has their own thing. We’re not all doing the same stuff. I think the more different you are and working together, that could tell a really great story.”