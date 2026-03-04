Blake Monroe says she isn’t focused on getting called up to WWE’s main roster just yet, explaining that she still has plenty she wants to accomplish on WWE NXT.

Monroe is approaching her one-year anniversary with WWE and has already generated speculation about a potential move to either WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown. However, during an appearance on the Sam Roberts podcast, the former AEW star made it clear that a main roster promotion is not something she is currently chasing.

“I think people can get a little fixated on that,” Monroe said. “NXT is strange because it’s attached to the Performance Center, so in some aspects there is developmental. But there are huge stars on it and we have so many viewers.”

She also pointed to the passionate fanbase surrounding NXT as a reminder that the brand stands strong on its own.

Monroe recalled a recent moment while on the road where two young fans approached her in the gym and told her that NXT was their favorite wrestling show.

“They ran up to me and said, ‘I love NXT. It’s my favorite show. Can we get a picture?'” Monroe explained. “That is people’s favorite show. I don’t know why there is some kind of need to be called up. I’m not in any rush.”

According to Monroe, another major reason she wants to remain in NXT is because she still feels she has unfinished business within the brand’s women’s division.

“I’ve hardly feuded with any of the women,” she said. “Jordynne Grace wasted a lot of my time and now Jada Parker is chasing me around, but there are so many women I want to wrestle.”

She also noted that she has yet to challenge for the brand’s top prize.

“I haven’t even approached the main women’s title. So there’s so much to do.”

Although Monroe has not yet competed for the NXT Women’s Championship, she did make an early impact after arriving in WWE by capturing the NXT Women’s North American Championship just a few months into her run before losing it in controversial fashion.

For Monroe, the focus remains on building her legacy in NXT rather than rushing to the main roster.