Blake Monroe believes she deserves some of the credit for Giulia’s recent run in the WWE spotlight.

Monroe and Giulia have been involved in an ongoing rivalry since Monroe made her on-screen debut on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. While tensions between the two have continued to escalate, they have yet to meet in an official match.

During a backstage digital exclusive following SmackDown, Monroe was informed that Giulia had not mentioned her. Monroe responded by claiming Giulia is more relevant than ever because of their rivalry.

“She didn’t mention me at all? That’s funny. So she’s pretending like she doesn’t need me. This is the most relevant she’s ever been. She’s the headline every week because of me. She trends every week because of me.”

Monroe continued by taking credit for the attention Giulia has been receiving before turning her focus toward inflicting some pain on her rival.

“She’s getting numbers because of me, and what’s the common denominator? Me! I am an empath and I understand in her position to compare herself to a woman of my caliber before her big qualifying match would be very overwhelming.”

Monroe then used dental surgery as an analogy for what she intends to put Giulia through.

“Have you ever had dental surgery, Catherine? It’s incredibly painful. I’m going to make sure Giulia feels every part of that pain.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 9/19/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.