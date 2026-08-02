Blake Monroe is in town for “The Biggest Party of the Summer” in Minneapolis, MN. for WWE SummerSlam 2026 Weekend.

Ahead of the big event, the former AEW star known as Mariah May spoke with Ring Rust Radio for an interview, during which she reflected on her WWE main roster debut, and spoke about the differences between NXT and WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On her WWE main roster debut, noting that in her mind, it was a full circle moment in her life: “Oh, it was amazing, it was such a full circle moment because I actually watched Smackdown nine years before that as a fan in the crowd and there are pictures and videos which you guys love to tag me in and I’m in a Naomi feel the glow shirt, like a bright green shirt. But I went as a fan and then to actually get in the ring officially as a SmackDown superstar there was really special and it just shows what happens when you don’t give up on your dreams and you screw over as many people as possible.”

On the differences between NXT and the WWE main roster: “It is different because NXT is based in Orlando and we train four days a week at NXT. I mean, you can still go back and stuff, but it’s a different process. I think NXT too, so many people are new. So it’s really, really hands on in the capacity of, these people have never done TV before wrestling. So that was amazing because for me, even coming in with the experience I had, they were so good in helping me shape the character, Blake Monroe, and The Glamour, and how I talk and how I walk, whereas the main roster, you’ve got to have a little bit more independence. You’re going on the road by yourself, you’re flying by yourself, and when it comes to promos, you have a little bit more freedom of, ‘what would you say here?’ So you have to know yourself. Whereas I think NXT, they help you figure out who you are, and then the main roster, it’s like, we’re on the biggest stage now, you need to know who you are, and I think that’s a little bit of a change, but it was one i was ready for. I feel like I know myself back to front. If anyone knows themselves, it’s me so no I’ve been loving it, and both have been an amazing experience, and I feel like I’m just getting started on SmackDown.”