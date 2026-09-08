“The Glamour” knows how to make an entrance.

And she’s got a new one in the works.

Blake Monroe has assured fans that something new is coming to replace her signature mirror entrance.

After a fan expressed disappointment on social media over the mirror no longer being part of Monroe’s presentation, the WWE star teased that she already has an upgrade in mind.

“I got something better,” Monroe responded. “Don’t you worry.”

Monroe added a smirk-kiss emoji to the message. She had previously confirmed in June that the mirror entrance was gone for good.

The tease comes as Monroe’s rivalry with Giulia continues to intensify on WWE SmackDown. Their scheduled match, which was set to mark Monroe’s main roster in-ring debut, was postponed after Monroe attacked Giulia one week earlier.

The two later came to blows backstage, with Giulia gaining the upper hand and delivering the Arrivederci to send Monroe crashing down the entrance ramp.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage, to keep up with Blake Monroe’s journey on the WWE main roster.