Blake Monroe is coming.

And soon.

During a recent interview with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Sports (see video below), “The Glamour” teased when and where she will finally make her WWE main roster debut, her reaction to recent comments by Mark Henry, as well as talk of Asuka retirement and a potential match against her in the future.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On teasing a SmackDown debut on the May 29 episode in Barcelona: “Here’s the thing. SmackDown is coming to Spain. Do you know who else is coming to Spain? Blake Monroe. I haven’t made my SmackDown debut yet, maybe Barcelona is the place to do that. I mean, I am from Europe, Barcelona is a beautiful place. Hopefully, the people are beautiful too. Maybe you finally get to see the historic moment that The Glamour debuts on SmackDown. Maybe. That’s a good enough reason to buy a ticket, and Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes and people like that will be there, but, maybe The Glamour will be there.”

On Asuka retirement rumors and a potential match against her in the future: “So Asuka to me is one of the best women’s wrestlers in the world, and I remember watching her after she won the Rumble wrestling Charlotte Flair and thinking, wow, like she’s something special, and I feel like she came to WWE and she elevated the NXT women’s locker room. She elevated the main roster locker room too. I don’t know where her heart is, what her decision is, but I would love to wrestle her one day. So for me, I’m kind of heartbroken if this is it, but I also respect her and what a career she’s had. So, I mean, she’s amazing.”

On her reaction to Mark Henry’s recent comments about her being an ‘old school’ style talent: “That means a lot. I mean, I love Mark Henry and I was smiling reading that, which I don’t often smile, and it did make me really happy because I do think I’m pretty old school and pretty traditional. You know, I’m a wrestler’s wrestler, and if you look at my journey and moving all around the world and getting good at this craft, I think, like I said, Blake Monroe has something that not every woman has, and don’t get me wrong, everybody’s journeys are special, but I’m a wrestler’s wrestler, and I think you’re going to see that when I do eventually decide to debut on SmackDown.”