WWE’s Blake Monroe is already making her intentions clear when it comes to The John Cena Classic, and she’s not shy about the spotlight she believes she should be in.

Speaking with Marca, Monroe made it known that competing in the special event is a priority, while also laying out potential opponents she’d like to test herself against if she gets the opportunity.

The former AEW star, who has been positioned across NXT and now SmackDown, tied her interest directly to unfinished business from her recent run on the developmental brand.

“Of course I want to be a part of it,” she said. “It looks like it’s going to be a huge tournament, and obviously you need to headline it with a huge name like the glamorous Blake Monroe. As for who I’d like to face… I just escaped the women of NXT; they were tormenting me.”

And she didn’t stop there.

“But we have so much talent,” she continued. “I’d love to face Tatum again because we have unfinished business after he put me in a casket. There’s also Kendall Grey and a lot of new European additions. I’d love to be a part of it. And if I’m not, I’ll still enjoy watching because it’ll be interesting to see how all these people from different backgrounds clash.”

Monroe also took time to reflect on Asuka’s recent retirement teases, offering praise for the former champion’s lasting influence on women’s wrestling.

She recalled being inspired early in her career by watching Asuka’s breakthrough moments, including her run following the 2018 Royal Rumble victory.

“For me, Asuka is one of the best wrestlers in the world,” she said. “I remember watching her after she won the Royal Rumble against Charlotte Flair and thinking, ‘Wow, she’s something special.’ I feel like she came to WWE and raised the bar for the NXT women’s division and the main roster as well. I don’t know what her decision is or where her heart is right now, but I would love to wrestle her someday. So I’m kind of devastated if this really is the end, though I also have enormous respect for her career. It’s incredible.”

Monroe, formerly known as Mariah May in AEW, signed with WWE in 2025 and was assigned to the NXT roster.

Her move to SmackDown was confirmed last month, although she has yet to make her official debut on the brand.