Blake Monroe has arrived on the WWE main roster.

Following the post-WrestleMania 42 wave of NXT call-ups, Monroe was among the names brought up to the main roster, with WWE quickly beginning to air promotional vignettes teasing her arrival on the blue brand.

Although Monroe did not officially appear on this week’s episode of SmackDown live on the broadcast, she was still in action prior to the live broadcast.

Monroe competed in a dark match before the show, facing fellow standout Jordynne Grace in front of the live crowd.

Another hype vignette for Monroe aired during the 5/15 edition of SmackDown as WWE continued building anticipation for her debut.

Not much longer now.

As previously reported, Monroe is expected to be backstage and traveling with the SmackDown roster again next Friday in Lexington, KY., and there has been increasing talk internally that her official debut could finally happen on that show.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 5/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.