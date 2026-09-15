Blake Monroe shared the confidence she has in her WWE future during an interview with Denise Salcedo, while also discussing advice she has received from main-roster talent.

“Listen, the main roster is not ready for Blake Monroe.”

Monroe said several established WWE names have reached out to her, with Natalya offering particularly direct guidance.

“I definitely have. They’re so sweet. A lot of them have reached out. Especially Natty gave me a lot of great advice, and coming in, and she wouldn’t mind me sharing.”

“She just said, ‘You’re a real wrestler. You can wrestle, and you look beautiful, and you can talk, so show them.’”

That advice has reinforced Monroe’s approach as she continues her WWE climb.

“So I’m trying to take all their advice and make it happen. But I’m just taking every day as it comes, and patience is a virtue.”

WrestlingHeadlines previously reported on Blake Monroe teasing an upgraded WWE entrance.

Source: Denise Salcedo