Don’t expect to see AEW pay-per-views on B/R Live any longer.

Bleacher Report announced today that per their agreement, effective September 30, 2024, they will no longer be offering AEW PPVs.

Bleacher Report issued the following statement today:

Hello,

It’s been a high-flying time, but Bleacher Report is taking a step back from the AEW pay-per-view ring.

Don’t worry though, we’re not throwing in the towel on wrestling – you can continue to use the B/R app to keep up with your favorite moments and storylines.

Our records show that you have previously purchased 1 event(s). Any past event will be removed from your account in a few weeks.

You have the option to keep your replays of these events through TrillerTV, should you opt-in below within the next 14 days.

Thanks,

Bleacher Report