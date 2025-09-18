In what could be an attempt at several months of free publicity, or a legitimate list, Bleacher Report placed Becky Lynch in the number one spot all-time for women’s wrestlers, adding to the Sports Illustrated accolade that “The Man” boasts about in virtually all WWE promos since it was announced.

The complete Bleacher Report list of the top 25 women’s wrestlers in WWE history goes as follows:

#1. Becky Lynch

#2. Charlotte Flair

#3. Trish Stratus

#4. Rhea Ripley

#5. Sasha Banks

#6. Bayley

#7. Bianca Belair

#8. Chyna

#9. Asuka

#10. Lita

#11. Ronda Rousey

#12. Paige

#13. IYO SKY

#14. The Bella Twins

#15. Beth Phoenix

#16. Natalya

#17. Mickie James

#18. AJ Lee

#19. Alexa Bliss

#20. Liv Morgan

#21. Alundra Blayze

#22. Shayna Baszler

#23. Bull Nakano

#24. Jacqueline

#25. Michelle McCool

Becky Lynch is currently the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, and will join WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins against CM Punk and AJ Lee at WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN this Saturday in Indianapolis, IN.