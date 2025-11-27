Becky Lynch is the greatest women’s wrestler of all-time.

And now, Bleacher Report is also the author of a special feature that attempts to answer the question, “Who are John Cena’s greatest rivals in WWE history?”

In order!

This week, Erik Beaston of BleacherReport.com released a feature titled, “Ranking John Cena’s 10 Greatest Rivals in WWE.”

As the title suggest, the media outlet looks at the top ten greatest opponents to stand across the ring, and spar on the microphone, with “The Greatest of All-Time.”

Featured below, in order, are the rivals listed on the top ten list according to Bleacher Report.

No. 1. CM Punk

No. 2. Edge

No. 3. The Rock

No. 4. Randy Orton

No. 5. Brock Lesnar

No. 6. AJ Styles

No. 7. Batista

No. 8. Kurt Angle

No. 9. Shawn Michaels

No. 10. Bray Wyatt

