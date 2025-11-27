Becky Lynch is the greatest women’s wrestler of all-time.
And now, Bleacher Report is also the author of a special feature that attempts to answer the question, “Who are John Cena’s greatest rivals in WWE history?”
In order!
This week, Erik Beaston of BleacherReport.com released a feature titled, “Ranking John Cena’s 10 Greatest Rivals in WWE.”
As the title suggest, the media outlet looks at the top ten greatest opponents to stand across the ring, and spar on the microphone, with “The Greatest of All-Time.”
Featured below, in order, are the rivals listed on the top ten list according to Bleacher Report.
- No. 1. CM Punk
No. 2. Edge
No. 3. The Rock
No. 4. Randy Orton
No. 5. Brock Lesnar
No. 6. AJ Styles
No. 7. Batista
No. 8. Kurt Angle
No. 9. Shawn Michaels
No. 10. Bray Wyatt
John Cena returns to the ring this Saturday, November 29, where he defends his WWE Intercontinental Championship against “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames at Petco Park in San Diego, CA.
