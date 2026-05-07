Who are the top ten Superstars in the men’s and women’s divisions in WWE right now?

Bleacher Report attempted to answer this question.

Heading into WWE Backlash this Saturday in Tampa, FL., Bleacher Report has compiled a new Top Ten feature, which looks at the top ten men and women in the company.

Topping the list for the men is current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, who defends his title against Jacob Fatu in the main event of the 5/9 Backlash premium live event in “The Sunshine State.”

For the women, as always, “Mami is always on top,” as reigning WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley landed the top spot.

Featured below are the complete top ten lists:

Men #1. Roman Reigns

#2. Cody Rhodes

#3. Jacob Fatu

#4. Penta

#5. Trick Williams

#6. Oba Femi

#7. Bron Breakker

#8. Finn Bálor

#9. Ethan Page

#10. Seth Rollins

Women #1. Rhea Ripley

#2. Liv Morgan

#3. Becky Lynch

#4. Tiffany Stratton

#5. IYO SKY

#6. Asuka

#7. Jacy Jayne

#8. Roxanne Perez

#9. Stephanie Vaquer

#10. Jade Cargill

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this Saturday night for live WWE Backlash results coverage from Tampa, FL.