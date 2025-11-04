Who do you think are the top 20 pro wrestlers aged 20 to 29 years old currently working in WWE and AEW?

The folks at Bleacher Report attempted to answer this question in the form of a rankings feature added to the prominent sports website.

Bleacher Report ended the month of October with the cool top 20 in their 20s feature, which ranks 20 of the best current wrestlers in WWE, NXT, AAA, AEW and TNA Wrestling that are in their 20s. The list featured 7 AEW stars, 6 WWE Superstars, 5 NXT wrestlers, 1 TNA talent and 1 AAA performer.

The intro to the feature reads as follows:

The futures of WWE and AEW are bright, thanks to a wealth of young talent ready to seize heir opportunity and run atop the companies as world champions and top stars for years to come.



The industry’s top two promotions have plenty of young talent ready to either make their presence felt at the top of the business or continue their reigns over it.



Based on accomplishment, abilities (in-ring and character work) and long-term potential, these are the top 20 WWE and AEW stars still aged in their 20s today.

The top 20, ranked best to 20th are as follows:

#1. Rhea Ripley

#2. Dominik Mysterio

#3. Kyle Fletcher

#4. MJF

#5. Bron Breakker

#6. Oba Femi

#7. Jordynne Grace

#8. Roxanne Perez

#9. Jack Perry

#10. Tiffany Stratton

#11. El Hijo del Vikingo

#12. Je’Von Evans

#13. Blake Monroe

#14. Daniel Garcia

#15. Wheeler Yuta

#16. Jacy Jayne

#17. Tatum Paxley

#18. Austin Theory

#19. Kevin Knight

#20. Hook

Check out the complete feature at the Bleacher Report website

