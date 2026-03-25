Becky Lynch is the greatest women’s wrestler of all-time.

And she’s not the only one who says that.

Other people say it, too.

Sports Illustrated says it.

Bleacher Report says it, however with an asterisk.

This week, the media outlet released a list of the 25 greatest women’s wrestling matches of all-time.

And you’ve got to go pretty far down the list until you see the name of “The Man.”

Featured below is a look at the Bleacher Report list of the 25 greatest women’s wrestling matches of all-time.

#1. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks (TakeOver Brooklyn)

#2. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair (WM41)

#3. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (WM39)

#4. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY (Evolution ‘25)

#5. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (WM37)

#6. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (WM32)

#7. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (Evolution ‘18)

#8. Bayley vs. IYO SKY (WM40)

#9. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (WM38)

#10. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks (TakeOver Respect)

#11. Lita vs. Trish Stratus (RAW ‘04)

#12. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair (WM34)

#13. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (HIAC ‘19)

#14. Trish Stratus vs. Mickie James (WM22)

#15. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (Survivor Series)

#16. Alundra Blayze vs. Bull Nakano (SS ‘94)

#17. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (HIAC ‘20)

#18. NXT Women’s WarGames Match (‘19)

#19. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (CJ ‘21)

#20. Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton (No Mercy ‘23)

#21. Inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble Match (‘18)

#22. Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus (Payback ‘23)

#23. Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey (SS ‘18)

#24. Paige vs. Emma (NXT Arrival)

#25. AJ Lee vs. Kaitlyn (Payback ‘13)