With WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 now in the rear view mirror, the brand looks ahead to their busy upcoming schedule.

As noted, during WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 on Sunday evening, it was announced that WWE NXT will return to their old stomping grounds at Full Sail University next month.

Additionally, the official announcements for two upcoming special events, WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 and WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, were also made.

Before all of that, however, comes the post-WWE NXT Heatwave episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network this coming Tuesday night, August 26, 2025, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Officially announced for the 8/26 installment of the weekly two hour prime time Tuesday night NXT on CW program is a Blindfold Match putting Lexis King one-on-one against Myles Borne.

Also advertised for Tuesday’s post-Heatwave edition of WWE NXT is The Culling (Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley) vs. Wren Sinclair and a mystery partner, as well as Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Lola Vice, ZARIA and WWE Women’s Speed and NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca.

