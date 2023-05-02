BLK Jeez, real name Darnell Kittrel, recently got diagnosed with a blood cancer known as multiple myeloma.

A GoFundMe has since been set up for the NWA star, which has raised nearly $6,000 of its $15,000 goal. The full post for the donation page reads as follows:

Some people in life just have the natural ability to bring out the positive in every situation. They are fighters that never tap out no matter the opponent. Darnell Kittrell (with the ring persona BLK Jeez) is that person. Whether being the first person customers see at his day job or putting on an intensely entertaining performance as BLK Jeez for NWA, he is a presence to be recognized and appreciated.

Over the past few months, Darnell began experiencing back strain. Something he assumed was minor and could be fixed with a visit to the Dr. As time progressed the pain intensified and he needed to go to the ER. It was there through bloodwork that he was told he had multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma is a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell. Healthy plasma cells help you fight infections by making antibodies that recognize and attack germs. In multiple myeloma, cancerous plasma cells accumulate in the bone marrow and crowd out healthy blood cells.

Most times this condition goes undetected until the correct bloodwork is done. At the time of Darnell’s diagnosis, he already had multiple back fractures. He went from being a very active and physically conditioned person to having to wear a back brace and use an assisted walker. His back has thus healed, and he is back to walking unassisted, however, the road and process will be a difficult one.

Multiple myeloma usually can’t be cured, which means additional treatment is needed when the cancer comes back. Darnell and his family have a long road ahead of them (he has a beautiful supportive fiance Leanne, and a precocious little princess Jordyn who will turn 5 this year).

This cancer may be aggressive but Darnell is a fighter that looks at a challenge with steel in his eyes. He will fight this and we as a community need to not only cheer him on but show him that we stand with him and support him. Please consider donating to help not just with medical expenses but the loss of wages as he continues to get treatment. We all want to see him at the front desk again at Honor or Ringside at his friend’s matches soon.

Continue to say prayers for Darnell and send him well wishes and positive energy! Thank you for your help, please spread the word.