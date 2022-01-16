Pro-wrestling star BLK Jeez recently spoke with Post Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson about a large number of different topics, including his thoughts on his time in CZW and how he would be interested in working with the NWA. Highlights from the interview are below.

Feels like he is in the best shape of his life:

It’s definitely that. It’s definitely working out, you know what I’m saying? Eating clean and all that but it’s also, I still have a passion for this. There’s still a lot that I wanna accomplish and over the years, we all go through where we might not like it as much, you know what I’m saying? Because the negatives that we gotta deal with in this business or whatever but, when we as wrestlers, when we get motivated, there’s nothing that can stop us. It’s like now, I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life. I’m putting out the best performances, the best promos and all that. I still got a few years left man, you know what I’m saying? I’m loving this.

Recalls a promo where he called out CZW for not having a ton of black talent:

It [CZW promo addressing lack of Black talent on promotional material] was coming from a real place. That promo, it wasn’t scripted, it wasn’t — and it wasn’t anybody saying, ‘Hey, why don’t you touch on this?’ It was me — it was them putting a camera in front of my face, rolling and me just getting some things off my chest and at the time, that’s exactly how it was. It was like when CZW started working with wXw in Germany, first time we went over there, those cats over there, it was like they were treating all of us like we should all be happy to be there. Not just [Black wrestlers], like all of us. They were just — they were treating us like — they was pretty much young boy-ing us bro. They was treating us like we not sh*t and I wasn’t gonna stand for that and like, a lot of the guys that were there, they were just allowing it to happen and I’m like, ‘Yo bro, are we men or are we boys over here?’ And it’s like — and back then, it was like any time that I spoke my mind, you know what I’m saying, and I looked out for the boys in the locker room, it was frowned upon. It was like, people were like, ‘Oh, that’s just Jeez. That’s just how he is’ so, it sort of gave me a reputation like I’m a hothead or like I’m unprofessional which isn’t the case. It’s all about respect, you know what I’m saying? We’re men first, wrestlers second. So if you want us to respect y’all, you’re gonna respect us and the sad thing about it was the majority of cats in that locker room, they weren’t backing me on it. They were just like — I was just like a man in my own world it’s like. Yeah, exactly [I was a lone wolf] and that’s how it was a lot. That’s how it was for me for a long time on the indies, you know what I’m saying? And me standing on my own two, me not putting up with b.s., that stalled my career a lot, because people would — people didn’t wanna book me, people who I thought were my homies, they wouldn’t even speak up for me so it’s like all these other cats getting bookings here and there and I’m not getting anything and it pissed me off, you know what I’m saying? So for a long time, that entire time that I was in CZW, all those promos, that was my real thoughts, my real feelings, you know what I’m saying? And it was like, it got to the point where people didn’t wanna work with me, especially when it came to [when] we had to do anything that involved getting on the mic and talking, like in-ring promo, stuff like that, people didn’t wanna work programs with me because I don’t know, was it fear? I don’t know. Do people just — people didn’t wanna deal with me. Fellow wrestlers, promoters didn’t wanna deal with me. It was all because of my promos, it was all about the character.

Says women were treated badly in CZW:

But CZW was a toxic environment though. It was a toxic environment, especially for the women. The women were treated very, very badly, you know what I’m saying? And there were times when not only me, there’s several of us guys that would go to the owner and put him in his place, and then he would chill but then he would still go back to the b.s., you know what I’m saying? It was very disrespectful to the women bro. Very disrespectful. It wasn’t, it wasn’t cool because women go through enough b.s., you know what I’m saying? And not only in wrestling, in all forms of entertainment, they go through enough b.s., that they shouldn’t have to go through. For somebody that has a — that’s an owner that has a leadership role. For you to try to use that to make women do what you want them to do, it’s clown sh*t and it shouldn’t happen, you know what I mean?

Says he is interested in doing agent work for the NWA: