WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to make a “blockbuster announcement” during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

WWE just announced that Reigns will make his announcement on the Universal Title during tonight’s SmackDown show.

There’s no word yet on what Reigns has planned. It’s possible that he will be announcing the Elimination Chamber match for the Universal Title at the Chamber pay-per-view on February 21.

WWE still has not announced any matches for tonight’s SmackDown episode. The official preview for tonight is focusing on Reigns’ announcement and Seth Rollins’ return.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

