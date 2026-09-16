Two new matches have been announced for the September 16 episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan announced that Jamie Hayter will face Lena Kross in singles action on Wednesday night.

The match comes just days before Hayter and Alex Windsor of The Brawling Birds defend the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships against Kross and Megan Bayne of The Divine Dominion in a Chicago Street Fight at AEW All Out.

Also announced for Dynamite is a blockbuster eight-man tag team match. Darby Allin, Steven Borden, Christian Cage and Adam Copeland will join forces against Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher.

AEW All Out takes place Saturday, September 26 from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.