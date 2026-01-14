Could a showdown between “The OTC” and “The Final Boss” still take place on “The Grandest Stage of Them All?”

Lloyd Anoa’i, a pro wrestling veteran and Bloodline family member, recently spoke with Lee Tarrier of PWMania.com for an interview, during which he explained why he feels Roman Reigns vs. The Rock could still happen in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic, among others, as well as a complete video archive of the discussion.

On Roman Reigns fully embracing the Tribal Chief role: “Roman — Joe — is a natural. At first, he was focused on football, and wrestling wasn’t his main plan. But once he got into it, Vince knew right away he’d be a star. From FCW to The Shield, they built him up step by step. And when he finally grew into the Tribal Chief character, everything clicked. He became unstoppable. You could see the confidence, the presence — he owned it.”

On Roman Reigns vs. The Rock potentially still happening: “I’d love to see it. That match would be a record-breaker, no doubt about it. WWE teased it before and then pivoted, which I thought was smart at the time. But I don’t think it’s off the table at all. Even if The Rock isn’t wrestling full-time, he’ll always be part of the story in some way. WWE always leaves the door open for surprises.”

On creating a major WWE feud today: “Of course, anything with my family is a natural storyline. But outside of that, I’d love to work with Drew McIntyre. I’ve known Drew since Europe when he was young. He deserves more, and if built properly, he could draw huge money — especially in a program with Roman. That’s a main-event level story right there.”

On Paul Heyman personally bringing him into WWE creative in 2023: “Paul Heyman called me and said Vince wanted me involved. So I went with the crew to Pensacola to shoot with my uncle, and then back to Orlando to film my dad. Paul was hands-on with everything. He knew exactly what he wanted, but he also wanted our voices and our culture represented properly. That meant a lot to me, because it wasn’t just about wrestling — it was about telling our family’s story the right way.”

On the real cultural meaning behind the Tribal Combat storyline: “It was powerful, because the ulafala necklace Roman Reigns wears is real — it’s a symbol of our culture, passed down by our chiefs. That’s not something made up for TV. Hearing my dad and my uncle explain its importance, in Samoan and in English, was straight from the heart. That’s something our family takes very seriously, and WWE respected that.”

On seeing Samoan culture represented on WWE’s biggest stage: “Watching my dad and uncle, The Wild Samoans, put Samoa on the map — that’s my proudest memory. They led the way for all of us. From Uncle Peter Maivia to Rikishi, The Usos, Roman — it’s a lineage I’m proud to be part of. Seeing our culture represented on the biggest stage in wrestling, it touches my heart every single time.”

