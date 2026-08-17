Another member of wrestling’s Bloodline family is calling it a career.
Lance Anoa’i announced today that he will retire from professional wrestling in March 2027, a date that will mark 17 years since his in-ring debut. The 34-year-old said he’s thankful for everything the business has given him but feels it’s time to begin a new chapter and dedicate more time to his family. He added that he’s proud of what the Bloodline has accomplished and will remain a supporter of his family members as their careers continue.
The retirement announcement comes less than a year removed from Anoa’i’s exit from WWE, where his run never really got going. WWE confirmed his signing in November 2024, but he never worked an NXT match or reached the main roster after training at the Performance Center. His lone notable WWE appearance came back in 2019, when he faced Shane McMahon on Raw as an enhancement talent during McMahon’s storyline feud with Roman Reigns. A pair of injuries prevented him from ever competing on NXT television during his time under contract.
Outside of WWE, Anoa’i is a former MLW Tag Team Champion and has wrestled internationally, including a stint with Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan.
His full statement reads as follows:
After almost 17 years in professional wrestling, I will be officially calling time on my in-ring career in March 2027, once I reach that 17-year milestone.
This journey has given me memories, friendships, battles, victories, losses, and experiences that I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported me, believed in me, shared a locker room with me, and helped me along the way.
But now, it’s time to start preparing for a new chapter.
For so many years, wrestling has taken up my weekends, my time, and countless moments away from the people I love most. I’ve reached a point where I want to dedicate that time to my wife and my kids and be there for the moments that matter most.
I also want to say how proud I am of my family and everything they continue to do in this business. I love what they’re building, I love being part of it in any way I can, and I will always support them 100% in everything they do going forward.
Walking away from something you’ve dedicated nearly 17 years of your life to isn’t easy. Wrestling will always be a part of who I am, and I’ll always love this business.
Thank you, wrestling, for everything you’ve given me.
17 years. One hell of a ride. And in March 2027… it’s time for family.
This isn’t goodbye just yet though. We still have a few months to go!