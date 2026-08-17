Another member of wrestling’s Bloodline family is calling it a career.

Lance Anoa’i announced today that he will retire from professional wrestling in March 2027, a date that will mark 17 years since his in-ring debut. The 34-year-old said he’s thankful for everything the business has given him but feels it’s time to begin a new chapter and dedicate more time to his family. He added that he’s proud of what the Bloodline has accomplished and will remain a supporter of his family members as their careers continue.

The retirement announcement comes less than a year removed from Anoa’i’s exit from WWE, where his run never really got going. WWE confirmed his signing in November 2024, but he never worked an NXT match or reached the main roster after training at the Performance Center. His lone notable WWE appearance came back in 2019, when he faced Shane McMahon on Raw as an enhancement talent during McMahon’s storyline feud with Roman Reigns. A pair of injuries prevented him from ever competing on NXT television during his time under contract.

Outside of WWE, Anoa’i is a former MLW Tag Team Champion and has wrestled internationally, including a stint with Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan.

His full statement reads as follows: