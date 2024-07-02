WWE has announced a new segment for this Friday’s edition of SmackDown.
The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa) will be appearing one week following their attack on Paul Heyman a week ago. This will mark the final SmackDown before Saturday’s Money In The Bank premium live event.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR SMACKDOWN:
-Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) vs. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)
-Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
-A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) (c) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) for the WWE tag team championship
-We’ll hear from The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, & Jacob Fatu)