Ethan Page may have walked out of WWE NXT: Halloween Havoc 2025 still the North American Champion, but the victory didn’t come without some real bloodshed.

During the Day of the Dead match against El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., “All Ego” Ethan Page was legitimately busted open after a rough collision with the steel steps late in the bout. According to a report from Pwinsider, the incident was not planned as part of the match’s finish, and Page’s injury was purely accidental.

The moment occurred as the two men battled around ringside, with Page taking a spill into the corner steps. The impact reportedly caused a nasty cut near his forehead, leaving him bleeding visibly as he delivered the final stretch of the match. Despite the unexpected injury, Page powered through and managed to retain his title, putting Wagner Jr. away after hitting his Ego’s Edge through a decorated coffin structure.

While Page required some attention backstage, the injury is not believed to be serious. The reigning champion isn’t expected to miss any in-ring time and is scheduled to appear at upcoming NXT tapings.

Following the match, Page cut a passionate post-show promo — blood still visible — declaring himself “the best professional wrestler in the world.” He then issued an open challenge to the locker room, daring anyone to step up and try to take his championship.

Page captured the NXT North American Title back in May after defeating Ricky Saints, and as of this week, he’s now surpassed the 154-day mark as champion — one of the longest reigns for the title in recent memory.