Blue Meanie says his BlueDust character grew out of a need to find his next role in WWE. Speaking on Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury, he recalled pitching the Goldust parody to Vince Russo when he sensed the J.O.B. Squad was coming apart.

Meanie has previously spoken fondly of joining the J.O.B. Squad. In this interview, he explained how Goldust taking Al Snow’s mannequin head during a match gave him an opening to suggest something different.

He reminded Russo that he’d already parodied Goldust as BlueDust. His pitch was to turn Goldust’s own approach against him:

“What if I brought in BlueDust to play mind games with the guy who does mind games?”

According to Meanie, Russo approved the idea and the feud went ahead. He also credited working with Goldust as a valuable opportunity to keep learning.

Source: Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury.