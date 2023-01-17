The legendary Blue Meanie recently sat down with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably his thoughts on Scott Hall and how the Bad Guy was a visionary for the pro-wrestling industry. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls Scott Hall a visionary for the business:

Scott Hall, talk about a great guy, a great visionary. A lot of pro wrestlers make a lot of money today because Scott Hall had the vision to go from WWE to WCW which made Vince start paying wrestlers guaranteed money. You know, and so, a lot of wrestlers who make decent, really good money today owe Scott Hall.

Says Hall was cool with the BWO (Blue World Order):

When it comes to the BWO, he was really cool with it. “All the NWO members were very cool with the BWO and that makes it even more worth it that, you know, 25 years, or almost 30 years later people still talk about the BWO … That is all in part to Scott Hall and his vision of saying, ‘No, I need to go from WWE to WCW,’ and created the Monday Night Wars.

