The legendary Brian Heffron, better known to fans as the Blue Meanie, released a series of messages on his Twitter account earlier today sharing the story of his journey into the sport of pro-wrestling, and how training under current OVW President and former WWE star Al Snow changed his life for the better, including how the two became lifelong friends.

Heffron writes, “27 years ago TODAY I packed my entire bedroom in an old Dodge Aspen to leave the safety and comforts of home. I left my Nan, Pop and Mom as a I had known up until that day to adventure from Atlantic City, NJ to Lima, OH to pursue my wrestling dream and train with Al Snow. Thanks to the help of Phyllis Lee she guided me towards Al and his school. Al would not only go on to be my trainer and my mentor. He would be the big brother I never had. Plenty of times I would get down on myself. Plenty of times I wanted to quit. He wouldn’t allow me to do so and for that I thank him and love him. I also thank and love his family who treated me as one of their own. Especially around a time like Easter and they made me an Easter basket to make me feel at home. It was a kind gesture and one not forgotten. I still cherish the friendship, knowledge and self confidence Al instilled in me to do what many thought was a pie in the sky dream. Thank you Al and your wonderful family who treated this unknown kid from back east like one their own!”

