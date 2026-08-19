Blue Meanie is thanking fans for their support as he deals with both an injury and a death in his family.

Earlier this week, the former ECW and WWE wrestler, real name Brian Heffron, revealed that he was in a “huge amount of pain” after suffering broken ribs in a fall.

Heffron is also mourning the loss of his brother-in-law Bill, who passed away on August 16 following a battle with Parkinson’s disease. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by the family to help with funeral expenses (see post below).

“Thank you for all the well wishes for my rib injury and condolences for my family loss,” Heffron wrote in a new message to fans. “It’s been a rough and humbling couple days but the kindness shown me has helped my mentals.”

Heffron will also be stepping away from his “Mind of Meanie” podcast for the time being. The show announced that new episodes will be put on hold for the next few weeks while he recovers and spends time with his family.

“We hate to bring you some bad news, but due to The Blue Meanie’s injury, we’re going to take the next few weeks to let him recover and pause new episodes of the show,” the podcast announced.