Expect more twists and turns along the way for The Wyatt Sicks in WWE.

“Uncle Howdy” Bo Dallas is sure of it.

The Wyatt Sicks leader spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports for an interview this week, during which he was asked about the future of the group, which hasn’t been featured on WWE programming as much since their big league introduction.

“It’ll get back to there,” Dallas said. “There are going to be ups and downs.”

He continued, “We’ll come back more explosive than ever and keep the vibe and feeling that everyone has seen. It’ll take turns no one saw coming. I think the future is very exciting and looks very, very bright for the Wyatt Sicks.”

When asked how often he believes the group should wrestle, he said, “Whenever they need to take someone out. Whenever the Wyatt Sicks deems it necessary. We can get it done every day of the week if necessary.”