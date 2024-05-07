Boa confirms that he will be departing WWE.

The company star was named as one of the many cuts being made to NXT, which also included Drew Gulak. Boa took to social media to thank WWE for his 7-year journey, adding that he will be an official free agent on June 1st.

“After an incredible 7-year journey, my time with WWE comes to a close on 6/1. Grateful for the opportunity to work with amazing people and coaches. As I move forward, I’m excited for new career opportunities and deeply appreciative of everyone who’s supported me through life’s ups and downs. Here’s to embracing the next chapter with resilience and optimism!”

Boa initially signed with WWE back in 2016. He made his in-ring debut in 2017 but never received any sizable push on programming. Prior to his release, he was working NXT Level Up matches.