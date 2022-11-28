WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton Jr. recently did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest, and commented on how his son Randy Orton is doing after his recent back surgery. You can click here on the latest update on Orton’s status and health from last week.

The Viper has been on the shelf since this past May, but just recently underwent fusion surgery on his lower back. Orton’s father told fans he’s “coming along” and will be back shortly. It was recently reported that the surgery will keep Orton of action for an extended period of time, likely until next year some time.

“He’s [Randy Orton] coming along. I see him maybe once a week or so. But he’s coming along. He’ll be back in there before you know it,” Orton Jr. said of his son.

When asked who he’d like to see Randy face when he returns to WWE, Cowboy named Cody Rhodes as he often used to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

“I think Cody [Rhodes versus Randy] would be a hell of a match. I wrestled Dusty a lot of times so, might as well keep it ongoing,” Bob said, smiling.

Bob was asked about possibly becoming an on-screen character for WWE again.

“Oh gosh, probably [Bob said he’d come back on-screen if Randy asked him to]. I’d probably enjoy the heck out of it. I don’t know if the body would. It’d always be great being with your kid, you know, doing something. Sure,” he said.

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the quotes)