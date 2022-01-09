Rok-C won the ROH Women’s Title back on September 12th when she beat Miranda Alize in the finals of a tournament to crown the inaugural champion at Death Before Dishonor XVIII.

Rok-C successfully defended the title against Willow Nightingale at the Final Battle pay-per-view event from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore last month.

Bobby Cruise talked about the reasons why Rok-C was chosen to be the ROH Women’s Champion during an appearance on ROH Strong:

“I will say my view of Rok was that I had a very high opinion from the very first time I saw her. Nevermind at the time she was 19, just turned 20 now. The way she carries herself and the mind that she has, she is so smart. She’s so well spoken. There have been comparisons of Rok-C to Deonna (Purrazzo) and I said, ‘I can see that.’ Well anybody can see that because they’re obvious, their wrestling style and the way that they carry themselves. A lot of her being the champion, if she was going to be the champion, in my mind, she would be a perfect first champion because of the wrestler that she is. I also liked her story. Nobody could see this with Ring of Honor going on hiatus, but in my mind, and Maria and I talked about this, that with Sinclair Broadcast having all of these affiliates all over the country, what better way than Rok-C going on some of these morning shows or morning news, sitting down and doing an interview with the Women’s Championship belt at 19 or 20 years old and telling her story about taking Greyhound buses at 13 to go train and all of that.”

