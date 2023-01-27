Bobby Cruise is grateful for AEW President Tony Khan, especially after he managed to convince the executives at Warner Media to allow the Jay Briscoe tribute on Dynamite.

The longtime ROH Ring Announcer discussed this topic with Busted Open Radio. It should be noted that this interview took place prior to Dynamite, which saw Jay Briscoe’s brother, Mark Briscoe, defeat Jay Lethal in the main event. Highlights are below.

Says full credit for Jay Briscoe’s tribute goes to Tony Khan:

I am so pleasantly surprised — maybe I shouldn’t be surprised — in the months that I’ve worked for T.K. [Tony Khan], just even seeing some things from afar. He just pulls things off and to get this on the air (Jay Briscoe tribute match) is a great, great thing. Obviously, you’ve seen the fan response.

How he got the call to ring announce for the Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal tribute match:

Me just tweeting, not even tagging AEW or Ring of Honor or anything that I got the call to announce this is the most likes I’ve ever gotten on a tweet in my life and of course what they did last week, Tony acted so quickly, he got it put together so quickly, I couldn’t even get there in time to announce what they did after TV last Wednesday, what they taped for Honor Club that’ll be coming out so, yeah, total credit to T.K. and his team. Doing things the right way.

