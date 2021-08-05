Sad news to report. Bobby Eaton has passed away at the age of 62. Bobby’s sister Debbie posted the news on her Facebook page. Read her statement below:

I never wanted to have to post this ,but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby Eaton passed away last night .

When i find out all the details i will post them .

Bobby was the kindest ,loving person you would ever meet . I loved him so much and going to miss him .

Please say a prayer for my Neice Taryn she found him . And she just lost her Mom a little over a Month ago .

Stay tuned for more on Bobby’s passing.

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish our condolences to the family and friends of the departed. Rest in power Beautiful Bobby.