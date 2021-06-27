The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Saturday night that the wife of Bobby Eaton and daughter of Bill Dundee, Donna, has passed away.

The following was written on the club’s Facebook page:

“We send out our thoughts and prayers and sincerest condolences to Bobby Eaton and Bill Dundee and his family for the passing of Bobby’s wife Donna who is Bills daughter. Very sad news indeed. Rest in peace Donna Dundee Eaton.”

Everyone here at Wrestling Headlines sends our thoughts and prayers to the Eaton and Dundee family at this time.

Bobby is considered one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all-time. He is best known as one-half of The Midnight Express where he originally teamed with Dennis Condrey and, later on, with Stan Lane. Jim Cornette was the manager of the legendary tag team.

When Bobby and Donna first started dating, they had to keep the relationship a secret due to Bill’s rule of no wrestlers dating his daughter, but later changed his mind. Bobby and Donna had three children together.