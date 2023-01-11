NJPW has announced two matches for the Battle In The Valley Pre-show.

Bobby Fish will take on David Finlay, while JR Kratos will face Alex Coughlin.

On a related note, NJPW has officially announced that Battle In The Valley is sold out, and that was with just one match announced – the IWGP Women’s Title match. We noted before how there was a big boost in ticket sales once Mercedes Moné vs. KAIRI for the title was announced.

“Thank you! Over one month away, all tickets are SOLD OUT for Battle in the Valley February 18! Watch LIVE in English on FITE!,” NJPW tweeted.

NJPW Battle In The Valley will take place on Saturday, February 18 from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California. The Pre-show will begin at 9:20pm ET via FITE TV and YouTube, and the main pay-per-view card will begin at 10pm ET via FITE. Below is the updated card, along with the full tweet from NJPW:

IWGP Women’s Title Match

Mercedes Moné vs. KAIRI (c)

Pre-show Match

Bobby Fish vs. David Finlay

Pre-show Match

JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin

Thank you! Over one month away, all tickets are SOLD OUT for Battle in the Valley February 18! Watch LIVE in English on FITE!https://t.co/3kcvvccOsm#njbitv #njpw pic.twitter.com/xzQTIscwUC — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 10, 2023

