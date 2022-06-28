AEW star Bobby Fish recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where the Undisputed Elite member discussed a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how he believes he and his tag partner Kyle O’Reilly, who form the reDRagon team, haven’t really gotten the chance to prove themselves in AEW as of yet. Highlights can be found below.

Says he enjoyed wrestling Darby Allin and Bryan Danielson so far in AEW:

I really, really can’t say enough about the match I just had with Darby Allin [at AEW Road Rager]. That no good Darby Allin. I really — I feel like it was a good one. I really enjoyed my match with Bryan Danielson from way back when I first came into the company.

How reDRagon really hasn’t gotten the chance to prove themselves as a tag team in AEW as of yet:

Kyle [O’Reilly] and I have really yet to get the opportunities we’re looking for when it comes to some tag stuff. I mean, I think there’s money on the table between us and FTR and also The Bucks obviously and quite a few others because there’s just so many good teams there but, yeah, this last one with Darby and even though things went a little sh*tty towards the end and Sting got involved, I mean yeah, right now, I’m gonna say the match with Darby [is one of the matches I’m most proud of in AEW].

