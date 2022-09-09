Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count recently conducted an interview with former AEW star Bobby Fish, who spoke in-depth about his relationship with CM Punk, how Punk was a huge pain after their Dynamite match last year, and how he believes he would end Punk in a shoot fight. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says fighting Punk would not be a challenge and that Punk’s martial arts offense is an insult to true martial artists like himself:

“There is no challenge. Phil is not a bad pro wrestler, but what Phil is not, is a martial artist. I’ve been doing martial arts since I was eight years old, so I take a lot of pride in it. It’s something that I’ll do until the day I die. There are other people within pro wrestling, Bryan Danielson, Kyle O’Reilly, people that train, and they put that into their pro wrestling. You do that because pro wrestling is made up in a way that we get to bring a little piece of ourselves and add to it what we do because so many variables are controlled. You can paint with whatever color you want. Choose a color that you have in your toolbox. If you don’t have blue, you’re not painting with blue. CM Punk is not a martial artist. He went on pay-per-view and showed the world that he’s not a martial artist. He is a pro wrestler. Go out, tackle, drop down, leapfrog, give it again. All good. In that lane, he has talent. When it comes to martial arts, you’re insulting the audience’s intelligence because we’re supposed to be creating an atmosphere where you suspend your disbelief. It’s insulting for you, as one of my co-workers or peers, as a martial artist, you’re asking me to go out and sell and put over your bunk-ass martial arts. It’s insulting to the audience, it’s an insult to me.”

Recalls their match together last year and how much a “c**t” Punk was after the match:

“I’m working for AEW, they’re paying my check, you ask me to put my shoulders down for Phil Brooks, I go out and do it. Interestingly enough, there was a little whatever in the match we had, and Phil was…after the match, Phil was a cunt. Frankly, as a martial artist, I went out and laid my shoulders down for you, you should be grateful that I did because on national TV, if I decided that I wanted to fucking Haku your ass, I could have because you’re that little of a threat in my world. I’m not Jon Jones or Anderson Silva, but I’ve been doing martial arts long enough to where I can hold you like a wet nap Phil Brooks. For you to be cunty after, for a mistake you made, it doesn’t wear well.

Shoots on Punk for stealing KENTA’s finishing maneuver:

“Not to mention, the move he finished me with, it’s not his, it’s KENTA’s. Phil, you took a man’s finishing move. Anyone who knows pro wrestling knows that’s fucked up. You weren’t even decent enough to change the name.”

