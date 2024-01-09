Bobby Fish has been in the game for quite a long time.

The WWE, AEW, TNA, NJPW, and ROH alumni took to social media to comment on his 20-year pro-wrestling anniversary. Fish writes:

20 years ago I made my Professional Wrestling debut with @ringofhonor and will be forever grateful. @MattTaven & @RealMikeBennett congrats on the belts. Considering a summer trip (August) to the UK this year to celebrate my anniversary and looking for a travel companion.

Fish is a multi-time tag team champion, and was ranked 26th in PWI’s Top 500 Wrestlers in 2016. Check out his post below.