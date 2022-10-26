On the latest edition of his Undisputed Podcast pro-wrestling star, Bobby Fish spoke about his recent IMPACT world title matchup against Josh Alexander, where he praised the Walking Weapon for his incredible work inside the ring. Fish also confirmed that his stint with IMPACT is not long term as he did not sign an official contract. Highlights are below.

Says he is not officially signed to IMPACT and could show up anywhere:

“A lot of people are making the assumption that I signed with IMPACT. I have not signed with anyone other than Global Titans, which is not pro wrestling. I do have the boxing match in November. Then, I have a second fight that will be determined. That’s really the only long-standing contract that I have. Everything else, I am figuring it out. IMPACT happens to be another one of those places. You don’t know where I’m going to show up. I could turn up at Colony High School wrestling or the Survivor Series.”

On his IMPACT world title match against Josh Alexander:

“Josh Alexander, I was expecting it to be good, but it even exceeded the expectations. He’s good at what he does. I like to think that I’m good at what I do. That’s when wrestling can be something cool. I feel we were able to put something cool together. A little more conversation and time than we had, but nothing needed to be overdone or overproduced. We’re just two guys who have been doing this long enough that we can go out and let it fly. I thought we did a good amount of that and there was so much organic stuff that transpired in that match and that’s what made it good. Josh is real good.”

