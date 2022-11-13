Bobby Fish is now 1-0 as a professional boxer.

The former WWE and AEW star took on Boateng Prempeh at today’s Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji event, which took place from the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, UAE. Fish won by TKO in the second round. At one point Fish did try to hit a suplex, which you can see below.

Bobby Fish just tried to do a Northern Lights Suplex in a Boxing ring. Bless this man. pic.twitter.com/eQq6juFHLb — Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ (@DrainBamager) November 13, 2022

WHAT HAPPENED THERE? 👀@theBobbyFish stops Boateng Prempeh in the second round! 🔥 🥊 #MayweatherDeji

🏟 Coca-Cola Arena

🇦🇪 Dubai, UAE

⏰ 10:00 PM LOCAL TIME

🎟 Tickets On Sale NOW!

📺 LIVE ON PPV pic.twitter.com/ucVKqkaYYa — Global Titans Fight Series (@GlobalTitansFS) November 13, 2022

Following his AEW run Fish had a minor stint with IMPACT, where he unsuccessfully challenged Josh Alexander for the IMPACT world Championship. He has also launched his own podcast entitled, “The Undisputed Podcast.”