Bobby Fish has opened up on how he feels he’s being presented in All Elite Wrestling as he has been paired with Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly on television.

K & S WrestleFest hosted a virtual signing with Fish. One viewer noted in the chat that Fish, O’Reilly, and Cole should be headlining shows consistently. Fish agreed and noted that it’s the promoter’s job to know what to do with their talent.

“I have to agree [Fish responded to a commenter who noted that he, Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly should be headlining shows]. I certainly agree. I mean what it comes down to, we’ve all been doing it a good long time and we’d have to be numb in the head and that’s the most political way I can put it to not be good at what we do. So, I know for a fact that myself, Kyle and Adam all do what we do at an extremely high level whether that’s together or separate and it’s our employer’s job to know what to do with that. So, frankly it just comes down to, like, figure it out, utilize your talent and we’re getting paid, use us the way you can best utilize us. Get the most bang for your buck and whether that’s happening or not currently is — I don’t know, it’s up for debate. In his [commenter’s] opinion, no.”

Fish thinks he should be presented a certain way and bookers have to know the value that their talent brings to the table.

“I’ll just speak for myself and not speak for Kyle [O’Reilly] and Adam [Cole]. I should be utilized a certain way and if my employer doesn’t see that, then that’s bad on them. Know the value of your talent and that’s just being good at booking wrestling.” Fish continued, “The thing is-is if you do nothing but put people over, putting people over doesn’t mean anything anymore, so you lose your value so being able to utilize your talent is knowing how to balance those things. I’m like any other wrestler. I’m not gonna say I’m my biggest fan but I have spent 20-some-odd years learning this craft and I do it well and nobody’s gonna tell me that I don’t and I’ve spoken enough to the people I watched growing up who have paid compliments and to me, it’s even somewhat surreal to hear guys that I watched growing up, comment in a positive way about the way that I do the business that they used to put food on their table, so I know I’m f*cking good. I’m not gonna mince words, I know I’m good. So if you’re the person paying me and booking me, use me properly.”

Quotes via POST Wrestling