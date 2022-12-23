Former AEW and NXT star Bobby Fish recently joined the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, which included Fish opening up about his experiences wrestling in WarGames during his NXT days, and how the match has changed from its original format back in the late 1980s. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says that the Undisputed Era were the first to be involved in this generation’s NXT:

We were the first coming back for this generation and with NXT, and none of us really knew what the fuck we were doing on that first one. But, I felt like we got something halfway decent and we got better with each one, and each one had a little bit more story to it.

Admits that there was a learning process for their first go at WarGames:

I feel like we had an opportunity to learn from mistakes, get better at it, plan better things, be a little bit more strategic without losing the organic feel of classic pro wrestling.

How WarGames compares to the original matchup back in 1987:

There was a lot more organic feel to those matches, good and bad. So, I think that’s the biggest difference between the two, is you really see that the business is just handled in a different way now as opposed to what it was then. But, I think they all have their own pros and cons.

