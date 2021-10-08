AEW star Bobby Fish recently spoke on the All Real Wrestling podcast about the injury he sustained during the Takeover WarGames matchup, and how he decided to power through until the bout’s conclusion. Hear the former Undisputed Era member’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Discusses the injury he sustained during WarGames:

“I tore my tricep is what it was called, but it was actually that my tricep was severed. So I had a big laceration on my elbow in that match. Whatever it was, that caused the laceration, cut through the skin and cut deep enough that it actually severed part of my tricep tendon from the bone. So people will tear their tricep, but it’ll be you know, a tear, it’ll be ripped away. Mine was cut away as if you took a pair of scissors or an Exacto knife and chopped it. That happened maybe 10 minutes into the match. So like, I didn’t know, the extent of the injury. I just knew like, something doesn’t feel right back there. However, part of it was still attached. So because I thought like, man, ‘Did I tear my tricep?’ But it hadn’t rolled up the way that you would expect a tear to roll up. So I didn’t think that that was the case. It wasn’t until the match was over, and Tara, one of our medical staff, was cleaning out my elbow to make sure there was no infection and she noticed because where she was looking, she should have seen tendon, and instead, she saw a bone and knew tendon was supposed to be covering a bone she was seeing and she’s like, ‘Okay, your tendons not attached.’ So I went into what would amount to emergency surgery. It was supposed to be that evening. It ended up being the following morning.”

On powering through the match:

“You know, it’s not the smartest outlook, but I think since I was a child, and it’s maybe a generation passed, but you know, I grew up playing football and lacrosse and doing kickboxing, and you played hurt. The generation of pro wrestling that I came up in like, you played hurt as well. So unless it was debilitating to the point where you couldn’t walk or whatever, you got on with it, and then you addressed it after. That’s just the way it goes. You had so much that went into that match and you know, so many other people involved and at no point was there any thought on my part, like, ‘Okay, I’m going to get out of this match,’ like, no. It’s got to be finished, and then we’ll figure it out.”

Whether he shared with anyone that he was injured:

“I may have shared some concern with somebody, but I don’t think there was anything [that would change] because somebody else with that information isn’t necessarily going to be focused on that either. So it’s just kind of, I knew that I could still move, so just be aware. You know where you gotta be and do what you need to do. Just get through, you know, get through the match, still, you’re still focused on making it as good as possible. So just try not to get in your own head.”

